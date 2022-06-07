Maneuver Center of Excellence hosting 2022 Drill Sergeant of the Year

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence hosting their 2022 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition this week.

Competitors will face a variety of physical and mental tests to include fitness training, marksmanship, movements, and military doctrine.

Drill sergeants are the first people that trainees see and learn from when they begin their transition from civilian to soldier.

To earn the title of MCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year, competitors must be experts in training soldiers but they also need to be the best of the best in all technical and tactical tasks.

This year’s competition will include 14 drill sergeants from the one station unit training brigades: the 194th Armored Brigade, the 197th Infantry Brigade, and the 198th Infantry Brigade.

“This is their first round robin event - we set the events up to where it would be just as they would be in a 9 week training cycle,” said Jeremy Moore, Staff Sergeant of the 197th Infantry Brigade in the U.S. Army. “What we’re trying to do is we are trying to identify who knows the army’s standard or the TRADOC’s standard for what we are actually supposed to be doing as Drill Sergeants.”

The winner of the competition will move on to the next phase of the Army-wide competition at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Fort Eustis in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.