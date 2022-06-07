Phenix City schools offer first-ever STEM summer camp for students

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools offer their first-ever science, technology, engineering, and math or STEM camp-focused camp for kindergarten through ninth-grade students.

This isn’t any ordinary camp. These students will get hands-on lessons in engineering, coding, digital media and more in an effort to get a head start on their future.

The STEM program allows students to participate in sessions like pixel art, 3D printing or even digital media. They have various options to get the hands-on experience they want for their future.

Instead of the traditional opening of a textbook to learn about different subjects, Phenix City Schools are offering a STEM summer camp open to kindergarten through ninth grade. There are six different summer sessions students are taking part in throughout Phenix City schools.

Tuesday morning at Phenix City Intermediate School, sixth through eighth graders were in digital media or computer science classes. Seventh-grader Grayden Kirkland says he plans on going into game design where he says signing up for the computer science class was right up his alley.

“I’ve learned binary code; I’ve learned how to code with code blocks, and you can even turn them into a setting where you can see what the actual code language for that is, so that was cool, and I’m panning to take more classes and after this ill just keep learning.”

Next door, seventh-grade digital media teacher, Nyesha Reece IS helping students record a music video in front of the green screen.

Students create and produce beats, write lyrics, and record music videos. Reece says this allows students to be creative and think outside the box.

“In the future, I would hope if they want to go into the media world, it would give them insight on what to expect once they get in there, scratch the surface, I guess, for what the media world looks like.”

The Principal of Phenix City Intermediate School, Shawn Taylor says the technology these students get to work with is incredible and he’s proud to be able to offer hands-on experience for kids to learn.

“Man, if we were to have those things back from when we were in school, we might be scientists by now or astronauts, but it’s just an incredible opportunity to introduce kids to the different types of technology all while covering core content standards.”

They plan to have more STEM camps this fall, so be on the lookout for that information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.