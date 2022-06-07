Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle accused of laundering over $500K

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.(JRLDC)
By Natasha Laguerre, WMBF News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, who is best known nationally for his appearances on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” faces federal money laundering charges.

A federal criminal complaint about 62-year-old Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was unsealed on Monday, WMBF reported.

Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.

According to the complaint, he is charged with laundering of monetary instruments and money laundering conspiracy.

An employee and business associate of Antle, 52-year-old Andrew Sawyer, is also charged in the case.

The complaint alleges that over the last four months, Antle and Sawyer laundered $505,000 in cash they believed were the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

Andrew Sawyer
Andrew Sawyer(Source: JRLDC)

Antle and Sawyer would launder the cash by providing checks from businesses that were controlled by the two, according to the criminal complaint.

The documents report those checks falsely claimed they were used for construction work being done at the Myrtle Beach Safari. Instead, they were a means to give the recipients the appearance of having a legitimate income.

In exchange, Antle and Sawyer received a 15% fee of any amount laundered, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents show that Antle’s plan to conceal the cash was to inflate tourist numbers at the Myrtle Beach Safari. He also discussed that in the past he used bulk cash receipts to purchase animals for which he could not use checks, according to the criminal complaint.

Antle and Sawyer each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on the charges if they are convicted.

Antle has a preliminary hearing and bond hearing set for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.
Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting
Body recovered after May mobile home fire in Phenix City
Columbus police are investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.
CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Hundreds say goodbye to late Shaw High School football coach

Latest News

Environmental groups, DOD working to determine potential PFAS contamination on Ft. Benning
Maneuver Center of Excellence hosting 2022 Drill Sergeant of the Year
Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.
Woman admits to planning to kill father during burglary, affidavit reads
Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, speaks about the Robb Elementary School shooting...
McConaughey: 'Responsible gun owners are fed up'