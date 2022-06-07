Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US Mint releasing coin to honor Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller

The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the...
The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the Cherokee Nation.(US Mint)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Start taking a closer look at your quarters.

This year, the U.S. mint is releasing a collection of quarters featuring trailblazing American women.

The latest one is Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee nation and the first woman to lead a major Native American nation in the U.S.

During her three-year run, she tripled the tribe’s enrollment, doubled employment and was integral in launching new housing, health centers and children’s programs in Oklahoma.

On the coin, she is seen wrapped in a traditional shawl with the Cherokee nation seven-pointed star.

The U.S. Mint has already started shipping the quarters out for circulation.

Mankiller is the third of the “American Women Quarters.”

She joins poet, writer and activist Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.
Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting
Body recovered after May mobile home fire in Phenix City
Columbus police are investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.
CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Hundreds say goodbye to late Shaw High School football coach

Latest News

This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA...
Tiger Woods says his leg not ready and he won’t play US Open