YMCA in Uptown Columbus still accepting students for swim lessons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many families are ready to hit the pool with sweltering temperatures in the Chattahoochee Valley.

However, lifeguards warn people that many make the mistake of not being trained in water safety before family fun turns into tragedy.

The Thayer YMCA in Uptown Columbus offers swim classes for all ages.

Lifeguards told News Lead 9 that they want the public to be aware that learning to swim is a survival technique because of the recent drownings.

“The most important thing is swim lessons save lives, and if they are not getting swim lessons, they take that risk of drowning our having those incidences,” said YMCA Aquatics Director Tera Wilkins.

The Thayer YMCA is still accepting students of all ages to take their swim courses.

They urge you to get registered now as classes will fill up quickly.

