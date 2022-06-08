AAA Warns of “100 Deadliest Days of Summer”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summertime is here, which means more teen drivers out and about. With that in mind, AAA is urging parents and teens to be extra cautious while on the roads during what they call the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

According to a spokesperson for AAA, Garrett Townsend, over 7,000 people across the country have died from teen-related car accidents for at least the last ten summers.

In our viewing area, he told News Leader 9, there are almost 24 teen-related traffic crashes a year which is why a few Columbus teens said they remain extra cautious when they get behind the wheel.

“The 100 deadliest days is a time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and it’s the time really where teens are likely to get into a traffic crash or possibly even a fatality.”, said Townsend.

For teens like Ja’von Martin and Shakil Mackin, summer means spending more time hopping behind the wheel over the next couple of months. According to Townsend, over seven thousand people have died from teen-related car accidents, which is why both teens say they make sure to practice safe driving at all times.

On top of speeding, AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend says teens should steer clear of a few more bad habits this summer, like speeding, distracted driving, and driving at night.

“A lot of folks like driving fast, but you got to take your time with it.”, said Mackin. “They just got to stop because I don’t want to lose my homeboys and stuff.”

Martin added, “I’ve seen a lot in Columbus because people want to go fast. People want to just slide in and out of traffic, and you can’t really do that.”

Townsend urges parents to have ongoing conversations about driving safe and make sure they’re practicing what they preach.

“Sit down and have a conversation with the teens. And that’s not just a one-time conversation. It’s an ongoing conversation. We always recommend some type of parent-teen agreement, so they know the family rules and the repercussions of violating such rules. And then lead by example.”, said Townsend.

