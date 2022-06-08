Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jay Hovey declared Republican winner of Ala. Senate District 27 primary election

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has new details on the Alabama State Senate District 27 Republican Primary.

We have been reporting on this incredibly tight race since Primary Election Night on May 24.

Jay Hovey has officially won the contest against Incumbent Tom Whatley by only one vote.

Whatley initially contested the results. However, the Chairman of Tallapoosa County says Whatley has officially withdrawn his application for a recount on the ballot in Tallapoosa.

Alabama has an automated recount law if the vote is within, plus or minus, half of one percent, but this doesn’t apply to a primary election like this race.

Republican Hovey will face Democrat Sherri Reese of Opelika in the November General Election.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing
Columbus shooting range owner, parents react to recent mass shootings
Amarjit Mishra is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Auburn releases statement following professor’s arrest on child porn charges
The pair is accused of leaving the store without paying for gift cards and bottled water.
2 suspects sought in Opelika Walmart theft investigation

Latest News

Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
Auburn City Council to fill empty council seat after recent resignation
Jim Ziegler
Alabama state auditor speaks on run for secretary of state
Haley will serve as special guest at the runoff rally this Wednesday.
Nikki Haley to rally in Columbus for congressional candidate Jeremy Hunt
Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum