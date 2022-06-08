Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is facing multiple charges after police obtained a search warrant for a residence in LaGrange.

Authorities say 32-year-old Kenzil Harrison was actively distributing several illegal substances to individuals in the city. His June 7 arrest stems from an investigation, which began earlier this year, surrounding a home in the 200 block of Davis Street.

Investigators say they seized a felony amount of marijuana indicative of distribution, numerous items used to facilitate the sale or distribution of marijuana along with evidence supporting that large amounts of marijuana had previously been sold out of the residence.

Two firearms, one being reported stolen from Chambers County, and high capacity magazines were also found in the home, according to police.

Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on the following charges:

Sale of a Schedule 2 controlled substance

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Theft by receiving a stolen firearm

Possession of drug-related objects

