Auburn City Council to fill empty council seat after recent resignation

Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn City Council held its meeting tonight to agree on replacing City Councilman Brett Smith, who recently resigned.

Alabama law requires the city council to appoint a replacement for a council member who does not complete their term.

Four candidates wanted the spot.

Tonight, the city council narrowed the nominations to two individuals, Brent Beard and Ray Houve.

The candidate needs five votes to get the seat officially.

“So that did not occur tonight. We’ll have eight city council representatives on the 21st, and we’ll consider this again with the committee as a whole.”

Whoever wins the seat can not run for the city council in the summer.

