Chambers County officials explain possible new tax structure

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County residents will go to the polls later this month to decide whether to keep their current tax structure.

Chambers County officials want you to mark ‘yes’ on your ballot come June 21st to support schools and roads.

County officials tell News Leader 9 that this will not be a tax increase but a combination of the current tax rate.

“And let’s be crystal clear, it’s the same exact amount you’ll be paying in the future that you’ve been paying in the past,” said Skip McCoy.

Chambers County officials met Wednesday morning to discuss the six million dollar Ad Valorem Tax in Chambers County.

In 2003, the county was struggling with road systems and education and needed a way to improve in those areas. That’s when they decided on the six million dollar Ad Valorem tax, where three million dollars goes towards the education system, and the other half goes towards road systems.

Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chamberly says without continuing the same tax structure. The county would not be able to continue to fund current or future projects.

”If we lose this money, we are going to lose about a million dollars a year that would go away and come out of our budget.”

Lanett City Schools is currently using its money to provide a variety of options from after-school programs to summer learning opportunities and want to use part of the money in the future for more security for the kids and teachers.

Chambers County schools used these tax dollars in the past to build a new gym, band room and football stadium.

County officials say this same tax will help pay for the new high school slated to be built in Chambers County.

How much does the current six million tax cost you?

First, a million is one-tenth of one cent. So if you live in a single-family home on a half-acre lot in the Valley area, you will be paying 20 cents a day or $74 and 64 cents a year in taxes.

County engineer Josh Harvill says transportation infrastructure is a critical point in our everyday life. Without the help of the six million dollar Ad Valorem Tax, all the roads you see marked in red would be in need of repair or be non-existent.

“We have a transportation plan 10-year plan. If we lose 25 percent of our budget, we very likely lose 25 percent of those projects.”

County attorney Skip McCoy says the renewal will continue to promote the public school systems and the maintenance and construction of roads.

“This is only a continuation of what has been in effect for the past 20 years. You as a property owner have been paying this, and nothing will change.”

In order to afford and continue to make Chambers County the absolute best, city officials would like you to vote yes to the renewal of the revenue measure.

If you would like a breakdown of past and future projects, plus see how your tax dollars will be spent, click here.

You can find also find more information regarding property tax assessments here.

