Indoor multi-sport facility to be built for Harris County School District

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Harris County, a new multi-sport indoor athletic facility is coming to the 5A school district.

The $12 million project will include four locker rooms, a new weight room, a 60-yard indoor turf practice field and additional parking.

The facility is being funded by both the 1 Mil General; Obligation Bond and the Education Special Local Optional Sales Tax dollars or E-SPLOST.

A groundbreaking will take place on June 23. Completion is set for June 2023.

