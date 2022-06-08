Indoor multi-sport facility to be built for Harris County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Harris County, a new multi-sport indoor athletic facility is coming to the 5A school district.

The $12 million project will include four locker rooms, a new weight room, a 60-yard indoor turf practice field and additional parking.

The facility is being funded by both the 1 Mil General; Obligation Bond and the Education Special Local Optional Sales Tax dollars or E-SPLOST.

A groundbreaking will take place on June 23. Completion is set for June 2023.

