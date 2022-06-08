Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LIST: Troup County schools provide free meals for students during summer

(PRNewswire)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - This summer, the Troup County Schools’ Nutrition Department will offer free breakfast and lunch for students.

Monday through Thursday and on some Fridays, the school system will offer meals at the listed schools.

Depending on the location of the school, times may vary. Parents and children may not pick up meals outside the meal service time.

Parents are allowed to pick up meals without their children being present. However, to ensure parents and guardians only pick up one meal per child, you must provide their name(s).

If parents have any additional questions, you may call the TCSS Nutrition Department at 706-883-1588.

Below is a list of the schools:

  • Berta Weathersbee Elementary
  • Callaway Elementary
  • Clearview Elementary
  • Ethel Kight Elementary
  • Franklin Forest Elementary
  • Hillcrest Elementary
  • Hogansville Elementary
  • Long Cane Elementary
  • Rosemont Elementary
  • West Point Elementary
  • Callaway Middle
  • Gardner Newman Middle
  • Long Cane Middle
  • Callaway High
  • LaGrange High
  • Troup High

Click here for all times, dates and additional sites.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing
Superintendent Randy Wilkes has led the Phenix City School District for the past eight years.
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Hundreds say goodbye to late Shaw High School football coach
The pair is accused of leaving the store without paying for gift cards and bottled water.
2 suspects sought in Opelika Walmart theft investigation

Latest News

Jay Hovey
REPORT: Tom Whatley withdraws recount application in Tallapoosa for Ala. Senate District 27 primary election
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
The City of Auburn’s months-long 2022 Fiber Expansion Project is underway.
Months-long fiber expansion project underway in Auburn