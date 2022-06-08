LIST: Troup County schools provide free meals for students during summer

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - This summer, the Troup County Schools’ Nutrition Department will offer free breakfast and lunch for students.

Monday through Thursday and on some Fridays, the school system will offer meals at the listed schools.

Depending on the location of the school, times may vary. Parents and children may not pick up meals outside the meal service time.

Parents are allowed to pick up meals without their children being present. However, to ensure parents and guardians only pick up one meal per child, you must provide their name(s).

If parents have any additional questions, you may call the TCSS Nutrition Department at 706-883-1588.

Below is a list of the schools:

Berta Weathersbee Elementary

Callaway Elementary

Clearview Elementary

Ethel Kight Elementary

Franklin Forest Elementary

Hillcrest Elementary

Hogansville Elementary

Long Cane Elementary

Rosemont Elementary

West Point Elementary

Callaway Middle

Gardner Newman Middle

Long Cane Middle

Callaway High

LaGrange High

Troup High

Click here for all times, dates and additional sites.

