LIST: Troup County schools provide free meals for students during summer
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - This summer, the Troup County Schools’ Nutrition Department will offer free breakfast and lunch for students.
Monday through Thursday and on some Fridays, the school system will offer meals at the listed schools.
Depending on the location of the school, times may vary. Parents and children may not pick up meals outside the meal service time.
Parents are allowed to pick up meals without their children being present. However, to ensure parents and guardians only pick up one meal per child, you must provide their name(s).
If parents have any additional questions, you may call the TCSS Nutrition Department at 706-883-1588.
Below is a list of the schools:
- Berta Weathersbee Elementary
- Callaway Elementary
- Clearview Elementary
- Ethel Kight Elementary
- Franklin Forest Elementary
- Hillcrest Elementary
- Hogansville Elementary
- Long Cane Elementary
- Rosemont Elementary
- West Point Elementary
- Callaway Middle
- Gardner Newman Middle
- Long Cane Middle
- Callaway High
- LaGrange High
- Troup High
Click here for all times, dates and additional sites.
