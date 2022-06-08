Business Break
Man arrested in Minnesota in Alabama slaying

Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been...
Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota. (File image)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota.

Police in the west Alabama city of Selma say 18-year-old Javontae Mitchell was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals.

Mitchell was sought in the killing of 26-year-old Taquon Fikes. Fikes was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a house a year ago. Police say he was killed in a fight.

Court records weren’t immediately available to show whether Mitchell had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

