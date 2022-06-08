Business Break
Months-long fiber expansion project underway in Auburn

The City of Auburn’s months-long 2022 Fiber Expansion Project is underway.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s part of Auburn’s efforts to connect all signalized intersections to the city’s traffic control center. This will allow staff to monitor intersections and receive immediate notifications about potential issues, according to officials.

They add that this will also assist staff with synchronizing and coordinating traffic signal timings to improve traffic flow.

City officials say crews will install conduit, fiber optic cable along with other elements in the following areas:

  • East Glenn Avenue from Summer Hill to North Dean roads
  • North Dean Road from East Glenn Avenue to Annalue Drive
  • East University Drive from South Gay Street to Moores Mill Road

Work is expect to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each weekday through the end of August. Sporadic lane closures are possible during the project.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

