Months-long fiber expansion project underway in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s months-long 2022 Fiber Expansion Project is underway.

It’s part of Auburn’s efforts to connect all signalized intersections to the city’s traffic control center. This will allow staff to monitor intersections and receive immediate notifications about potential issues, according to officials.

They add that this will also assist staff with synchronizing and coordinating traffic signal timings to improve traffic flow.

City officials say crews will install conduit, fiber optic cable along with other elements in the following areas:

East Glenn Avenue from Summer Hill to North Dean roads

North Dean Road from East Glenn Avenue to Annalue Drive

East University Drive from South Gay Street to Moores Mill Road

Work is expect to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each weekday through the end of August. Sporadic lane closures are possible during the project.

