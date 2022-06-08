Rain Chances Stick Around Through Saturday; Drier & Hotter Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coverage of showers and storms should be lower as we get ready for Thursday with highs topping out in the lower 90s. Look for the rain coverage to stick around in the 30-50% range through Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but there will be some changes back in the picture by Sunday with much drier air moving in. Showers become more widely spaced, and most will stay dry as we end the weekend. For next week, rain coverage will be more typical of summer - or even a little below ‘average’ summertime chances. Most places will stay dry and very hot with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s. Some upper 90s won’t be out of the question through next week, so keep an eye on the heat!

