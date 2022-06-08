Shaw High football players’ first practice since passing of coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaw High School football players return to practice today for the first time since coach and former Athletic Director Al Pellegrino’s death.

News Leader 9 caught up with Shaw High School seniors Ja’Von Martin and Shakil Mackin, who say Coach Pellegrino’s energy is already missed.

These student-athletes say their coach had a motto: “No challenge, no change.”

Right now, they are facing one of the biggest challenges yet, the loss of a mentor who cared for them on and off the field.

“And he helped like a lot of people get recruited--because a lot of people could’ve been nowhere right now, but because of Coach P, they’re at college, and they’re doing well,” expressed Martin.

Mackin added, “Good coach. He had good charisma, enthusiasm.”

The players said they want to work this summer and dedicate their senior season to winning a championship in honor of the late Al Pellegrino.

