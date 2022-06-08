Business Break
Showers and storms at times the next few days

Tyler’s Forecast
Showers and some storms moving into the area this morning with fewer storms expected this afternoon. Occasional showers and storms are expected through Saturday
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep the umbrella handy through Friday and even Saturday as we’ll see some occasional rain and thunderstorms. That should keep highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. On this Wednesday, we’ve been watching a complex of showers and storms moving in along the northwest flow which is often called “the weatherman’s woe” because it is hard to predict these days in advance; it caused flash flooding in the Birmingham metro. While we don’t expect anything like that in the Chattahoochee Valley, showers and a few storms are working into the region this Wednesday morning with the best chance of heavy rain north of Highway 80; showers are a little less likely south of Highway 82. It should be a quieter afternoon. However, a few spotty showers and storms are possible. You can always to stay up-to-date with the WTVM Weather app. Keep in mind, we may see another wave of rain and some storms later tonight and early Thursday. As a whole, Thursday should be drier though with showers pretty spaced out throughout the region allowing highs to reach the low 90s. We may have another uptick in moisture Friday and Saturday with about a 30-50% coverage expected thanks to a frontal boundary. Exact timing is up in the air as it will really depend how the front behaves; it may meander back and forth taking the rain with it. If it moves out sooner Saturday, our weekend may be less active. Either way, it should be drier by Sunday with only a few isolated showers and storms anticipated. As a ridge of high pressure builds over us early next week, we should continue to see limited rain coverage. This will really allow Mother Nature to turn up the heat with forecast highs in the low to mid 90s; there’s a chance we could be even hotter!

