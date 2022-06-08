Business Break
Stone Martin Builders partner with city to refurbish dugouts at Westridge Park in Opelika(Source: Stone Martin Builders)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One of the largest home builders across Alabama partnered with the City of Opelika to refurbish the Westridge Park softball field’s new dugouts.

The park is located at 1600 Covington Avenue in Opelika. The park is home to multiple baseball fields, softball fields, playground areas, and fitness stations.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with the City of Opelika and provide upgraded amenities to our community,” said Frank Plan, CEO of Stone Martin Builders. “The Westridge Softball Field have been a staple to the city, constantly providing a safe, fun space for our families to enjoy themselves year-round.”

The six month project benefits softball teams around the state who compete at West Ridge Park for tournaments and championships.

