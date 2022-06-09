Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell

(WCAX)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - One person dies after a fatal three-vehicle collision on Hwy 165 southbound.

According to Russell County authorities, the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hwy 165S just past Bethel AME Church in Fort Mitchell.

The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m. by Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry.

A Russell County deputy was also involved in the accident. In addition, everyone else suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Superintendent Randy Wilkes has led the Phenix City School District for the past eight years.
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing

Latest News

Muscogee County School District hosts job fair at Public Education Center
Alabama chase ends in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
MLB Walk of Fame
MLB Walk of Fame comes to Lafayette Square in LaGrange
Celebrity hairdresser talks on overcoming adversity
Celebrity hairdresser talks on overcoming adversity