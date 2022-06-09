1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - One person dies after a fatal three-vehicle collision on Hwy 165 southbound.
According to Russell County authorities, the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hwy 165S just past Bethel AME Church in Fort Mitchell.
The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m. by Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry.
A Russell County deputy was also involved in the accident. In addition, everyone else suffered minor injuries.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.