1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - One person dies after a fatal three-vehicle collision on Hwy 165 southbound.

According to Russell County authorities, the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hwy 165S just past Bethel AME Church in Fort Mitchell.

The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m. by Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry.

A Russell County deputy was also involved in the accident. In addition, everyone else suffered minor injuries.

