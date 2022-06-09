Business Break
2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say

Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania after they became stuck in a chocolate tank.(WHP)
By WHP Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHP) - Authorities in Pennsylvania said firefighters rescued two people from a chocolate tank at a Mars M&M factory Thursday.

One of the people was injured seriously enough to be taken to the hospital by helicopter, with the other person also getting medical attention at a hospital.

Rescuers said they had to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out as crews were not able to pull the people out from the top.

According to authorities, it was not initially clear who the people were or how they fell into the tank, but their investigation continued.

The M&M facility is located in Lancaster County, not far from Hershey, which is well known for its chocolate factory.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

