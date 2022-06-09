Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

76-year-old pastor takes second mission trip to Ukraine

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local pastor returned overseas for his second mission trip to Ukraine this past year.

Mike Randall, Weems Road Free Will Baptist Church’s pastor, says he wants to help those in need.

After watching television coverage of the conflict overseas, Randall said he asked God how he could help the refugee children impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

We previously reported that after coming back from a two-week trip in April, the pastor was working to raise $100,000 to buy medical supplies and vans to help refugees get out of the country faster.

His wife, Salina Randall, told News Leader 9 that they came short of that goal, but that isn’t stopping her husband from doing God’s will.

She added that he would be working just 45 miles from the Russian border this time around.

“If something happens to him or if he doesn’t come home... He’s scheduled to come home on July 7th. If I don’t hear from him, I told him that I will see you in heaven,” said the pastor’s wife.

According to her, they have raised $8,095 through their nonprofit, Hear the Cries of the Childre.”

She encourages people interested in helping out with their cause to consider donating.

You can send donations to Hear the Cries of Children mailing address P.O. Box 242 Fortson, Georgia 31808. If you’d like to give or get more information, the number to call is 706-325-6865.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing
Superintendent Randy Wilkes has led the Phenix City School District for the past eight years.
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
The pair is accused of leaving the store without paying for gift cards and bottled water.
2 suspects sought in Opelika Walmart theft investigation

Latest News

Shaw High football players’ first practice since passing of coach
Shaw High football players’ first practice since passing of coach
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
American Red Cross / File Image
Columbus experts explain how getting CPR certified could save a life
AAA Warns of “100 Deadliest Days of Summer”