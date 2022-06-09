76-year-old pastor takes second mission trip to Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local pastor returned overseas for his second mission trip to Ukraine this past year.

Mike Randall, Weems Road Free Will Baptist Church’s pastor, says he wants to help those in need.

After watching television coverage of the conflict overseas, Randall said he asked God how he could help the refugee children impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

We previously reported that after coming back from a two-week trip in April, the pastor was working to raise $100,000 to buy medical supplies and vans to help refugees get out of the country faster.

His wife, Salina Randall, told News Leader 9 that they came short of that goal, but that isn’t stopping her husband from doing God’s will.

She added that he would be working just 45 miles from the Russian border this time around.

“If something happens to him or if he doesn’t come home... He’s scheduled to come home on July 7th. If I don’t hear from him, I told him that I will see you in heaven,” said the pastor’s wife.

According to her, they have raised $8,095 through their nonprofit, Hear the Cries of the Childre.”

She encourages people interested in helping out with their cause to consider donating.

You can send donations to Hear the Cries of Children mailing address P.O. Box 242 Fortson, Georgia 31808. If you’d like to give or get more information, the number to call is 706-325-6865.

