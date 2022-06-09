Business Break
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus

Alabama chase ends in Columbus
Alabama chase ends in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY/COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-speed police chase in Alabama ends on River Road in Columbus, with two people in custody.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the suspects were in a U-Haul vehicle that was believed to be stolen and connected to a string of burglaries in Smiths Station.

A Lee County deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fleed.

The chase continued into Columbus, where two suspects, one male and one female, were eventually apprehended on 50th Street and River Road.

Authorities have reported no injuries.

Stay with us as we learn more information on this developing story.

