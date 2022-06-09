Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus

LEE COUNTY/COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-speed police chase in Alabama ends on River Road in Columbus, with two people in custody.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the suspects were in a U-Haul vehicle that was believed to be stolen and connected to a string of burglaries in Smiths Station.

A Lee County deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fleed.

The chase continued into Columbus, where two suspects, one male and one female, were eventually apprehended on 50th Street and River Road.

Authorities have reported no injuries.

Stay with us as we learn more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.