Bobby Howard resigns as head coach of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A legendary sports figure in the Chattahoochee Valley has announced he is resigning from his role as head baseball coach at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School.

Late this afternoon, Bobby Howard met with members of the Viking Baseball coaching staff and players to announce his resignation, saying,

Coaching at Pacelli was a great opportunity for me, and I am so grateful to (School President) Ronie Collins and (Athletic Director) Corry Black. The spiritual message that Pacelli projects is something that I hadn’t experienced in any other coaching job. It was a pleasure to get to know and work with so many high-character people that not only taught their Christian faith but lived it.

The legendary coach earned his 1,000 career win three years ago while coaching the Vikings. He is one of the all-time most successful coaches in Georgia.

We thank Coach Howard for his dedication to our Vikings Baseball program. We improved tremendously under his leadership. This past season we scored the most victories in our Vikings Baseball program since the 2008-2009 school year. Coach Howard has built a foundation for our program to continue to grow upon and for that we are so very grateful.

Howard led Columbus High School to 12 state championships and 29 region titles. Additionally, he was named National Coach of the Year three times and ESPN High School Coach of the Year in 2012.

He has coached at his alma mater, Jordan High School, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Kendrick High School and Central High School.

There is no word on if he will coach again or where it would be. As for the Vikings, the search for a new head coach replacement is underway.

