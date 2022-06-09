Business Break
Bobby Howard resigns as head coach of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus

(St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Facebook page)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A legendary sports figure in the Chattahoochee Valley has announced he is resigning from his role as head baseball coach at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School.

Late this afternoon, Bobby Howard met with members of the Viking Baseball coaching staff and players to announce his resignation, saying,

The legendary coach earned his 1,000 career win three years ago while coaching the Vikings. He is one of the all-time most successful coaches in Georgia.

Howard led Columbus High School to 12 state championships and 29 region titles. Additionally, he was named National Coach of the Year three times and ESPN High School Coach of the Year in 2012.

He has coached at his alma mater, Jordan High School, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Kendrick High School and Central High School.

There is no word on if he will coach again or where it would be. As for the Vikings, the search for a new head coach replacement is underway.

