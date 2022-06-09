Business Break
Celebrity hairdresser talks on overcoming adversity

By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Imagine growing up being told you’re too black, your feet are too big, you are ugly, etc. That was Petula Skeete’s childhood.

She grew up on the tiny island of Nevis and dreamed of one day having light skin and long straight hair. Obviously, it didn’t happen but something much better did happen.

Petula Skeete spoke with our Dee Armstrong about a journey that led her all the way to Hollywood.

See her full interview below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

