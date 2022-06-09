Business Break
Columbus Civic Center to host inaugural Unity Week, Juneteenth Jubilee

(Steve Anderson)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Civic Center is celebrating African American heritage with the inaugural Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed federal legislation making June 19 of each year a federal holiday in recognition of Juneteenth.

The Columbus Civic Center’s Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee will run June 13 - June 20. Celebrate heritage through history, music, and arts.

Juneteenth Jubilee will take place June 18 and Praise Fest takes place June 19.

Below is the Columbus Civic Center’s schedule for the week:

  • June 13: Proclamation & Press Conference | 10:00 AM Roundtree House | 1710 Buena Vista Road
  • June 14: Economic Empowerment Opportunity | 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Shirley B Winston Recreation Center - 5025 Steam Mill Rd
  • June 15: History Presentation | 6:30 PM | Mildred L. Terry Library - 640 Veterans Parkway
  • June 16: Celebration of Art and Fashion | 5:30 PM | Columbus Public Library - 3000 Macon Road
  • June 17: Food Truck Friday | 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM | Columbus Civic Center - 400 4th Street
  • June 17: The Color Purple | 7:30 PM | Springer Opera House - 103 E 10th Street
  • June 18: Jubilee Day | 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM | Columbus Civic Center - 400 4th Street
  • June 19: Juneteenth Praise Fest | 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM | Columbus Civic Center - 400 4th Street
  • June 20: Day of Celebration & Juneteenth Bike Tour | 9:30 AM | Prince Hall Masonic Temple - 815 6th Ave

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

