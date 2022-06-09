Columbus Civic Center to host inaugural Unity Week, Juneteenth Jubilee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Civic Center is celebrating African American heritage with the inaugural Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed federal legislation making June 19 of each year a federal holiday in recognition of Juneteenth.

The Columbus Civic Center’s Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee will run June 13 - June 20. Celebrate heritage through history, music, and arts.

Juneteenth Jubilee will take place June 18 and Praise Fest takes place June 19.

Below is the Columbus Civic Center’s schedule for the week:

June 13: Proclamation & Press Conference | 10:00 AM Roundtree House | 1710 Buena Vista Road

June 14: Economic Empowerment Opportunity | 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Shirley B Winston Recreation Center - 5025 Steam Mill Rd

June 15: History Presentation | 6:30 PM | Mildred L. Terry Library - 640 Veterans Parkway

June 16: Celebration of Art and Fashion | 5:30 PM | Columbus Public Library - 3000 Macon Road

June 17: Food Truck Friday | 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM | Columbus Civic Center - 400 4th Street

June 17: The Color Purple | 7:30 PM | Springer Opera House - 103 E 10th Street

June 18: Jubilee Day | 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM | Columbus Civic Center - 400 4th Street

June 19: Juneteenth Praise Fest | 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM | Columbus Civic Center - 400 4th Street

June 20: Day of Celebration & Juneteenth Bike Tour | 9:30 AM | Prince Hall Masonic Temple - 815 6th Ave

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.