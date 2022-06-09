Former Alabama city leader gets probation for radio threat

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A one-time leader in a south Alabama town was sentenced to probation after using his local radio show to threaten a police officer who pulled him over for drunken driving.

Records show 74-year-old Luther James Upton pleaded guilty to a charge of making a threatening interstate communication.

Upton is a former member of the Evergreen City Council. Upton went on a local radio show he hosted in May 2021 and urged Evergreen’s mayor and police chief to “get rid” of an officer who cited him for driving under the influence in late 2020.

Upton also referred to putting the officer down.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)