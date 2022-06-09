Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man living in country illegally arrested in Alabama on child sexual exploitation charges

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge sentenced a man with ties to Huntsville on child exploitation charges this week.

On June 8, Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Myron Marroquin Lopez, age 32, to twenty years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release on the charges of child pornography production and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. According to the release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Lopez was living in the country illegally.

A report included with the October 2021 plea agreement detailed Lopez transporting a 15-year-old girl from Washington to Huntsville. She reportedly ran away from home. One week later she was recovered in Birmingham in joint efforts between federal and local agencies.

Per the report, Lopez had engaged in sexual activity with the child, and videos of such activity were located on his cell phone.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), along with FBI Washington Division, U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Jefferson County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Superintendent Randy Wilkes has led the Phenix City School District for the past eight years.
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey through Smiths Station

Latest News

Columbus Civic Center to host inaugural Unity Week, Juneteenth Jubilee
One of the suspects were drawn by sketch
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspects
Potential traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Bobby Howard resigns as head coach of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus