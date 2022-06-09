MLB Walk of Fame comes to Lafayette Square in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves have selected LaGrange for the All-Star voting Walk of Fame.

The Atlanta baseball team is creating temporary Walk of Fames across Georgia cities. The one in LaGrange is located on the east side of Lafayette Square.

To vote for your favorite Braves or other players, click here.

The first phase of voting ends June 30, and the final phase of voting begins July 5.

