Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MLB Walk of Fame comes to Lafayette Square in LaGrange

MLB Walk of Fame
MLB Walk of Fame(Atlanta Braves website)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves have selected LaGrange for the All-Star voting Walk of Fame.

The Atlanta baseball team is creating temporary Walk of Fames across Georgia cities. The one in LaGrange is located on the east side of Lafayette Square.

To vote for your favorite Braves or other players, click here.

The first phase of voting ends June 30, and the final phase of voting begins July 5.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
Potential traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Superintendent Randy Wilkes has led the Phenix City School District for the past eight years.
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing

Latest News

Celebrity hairdresser talks on overcoming adversity
Celebrity hairdresser talks on overcoming adversity
Celebrity hairdresser talks on overcoming adversity
Celebrity hairdresser talks on overcoming adversity
Opelika K9 recognized in semi-finals of American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Opelika K9 recognized in semi-finals of American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Toothbrush
Program at Fluellen Recreation Center aimed to help youth in Columbus