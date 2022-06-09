Business Break
Advertisement

Morning Showers and Afternoon Sunshine

Anna’s Forecast
Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kicked off the morning with showers and storms quickly moving through the valley for many of our southern and southeastern counties. As rain moves out this morning, things dry out quickly while clouds begin to decrease and sunshine makes a comeback to put our highs in the low-90s again. It will be breezy today across the valley with winds out of the northwest reaching up to 20mph at times. Over the coming days, heat and humidity around in the forecast will keep at least a 10-20% coverage of some pop-up showers and storms in the forecast pretty much every single day in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will dip to the upper-80s on Saturday with an increase in cloud cover, but by Sunday things will return to the low-90s with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances in the forecast. As we head into the work week, we will put our afternoon highs back in the mid-90s with a mix of sun and clouds, and that forecast will persist through the end of the extended forecast period.

Afternoon Highs
Afternoon Highs(Anna Sims)

