Muscogee County School District hosts job fair at Public Education Center


By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District hosted a job fair this afternoon.

The event began at 2:30 p.m. EST and ended at 6 p.m. at the Public Education Center in Columbus.

The district was looking to fill positions including food service, custodial, teachers and more.

“Muscogee County School District prides itself on inspiring and ensuring that we all are known and valued, and so again, if you are looking for a place in the community to grow, then Muscogee County School District is definitely a place that you want to come and join,” said Human Resource Partner Latoria Akins-Jackson.

For a complete list of open job positions, click here.

