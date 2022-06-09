Business Break
Opelika K9 recognized in semi-finals of American Humane Hero Dog Awards

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika Police Department K9 has made it to the semi-finals of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

K9 Bane was recognized for being a hero on January 11, 2022. Detective Taylor attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a van driven by a suspect who had two confirmed outstanding felony probation warrants.

The suspect proceeded to flee from the detective. Taylor deployed his K9 partner, Bane, who was able to apprehend the suspect. The suspect later admitted he would have shot at the officers if it wasn’t for Bane.

Opelika Police Community Relations Specialist Alison Duke says the Opelika Police Department is very honored for K9 Bane to be nominated for this honor.

“We’re really excited. You know, we utilize our dogs all the time they are constantly training and really making sure that you know they are up to the highest standards,” said Duke. “When Bane apprehended the suspect and they found out later on that the outcome could have been so much worse. They really you know are inspired by him.”

You can vote for Bane once a day up until July 22. To vote for Bane, click HERE.

