Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspects

One of the suspects were drawn by sketch
One of the suspects were drawn by sketch(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple theft suspects.

On June 3, police began investigating a report of a robbery which occurred at Big Cat - located at 3700 Pepperell Parkway. Officers say over the next five days, three more robberies were reported at residences in the area.

The incidents involved multiple males who were armed with rifles or pistols. One suspect vehicle is described as a red minivan and another is a dark colored SUV.

Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspects
Opelika police asking for public's help in identifying theft suspects(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

A victim described one of the suspects as being a male with short facial hair and was wearing a black beanie.

If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

