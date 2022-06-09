Program at Fluellen Recreation Center aimed to help youth in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Teaching kids the in’s and out’s of proper grooming. That’s the goal of Fluellen Recreation Center’s Groom Groom Room Program.

Organizers tell News Leader 9 that the program will help prepare kids for school, life, and in some cases avoid being victims of bullying.

The recreation center is looking for more children to participate. Activities include games, movies and hands-on education test to help kids learn proper ways to groom themselves along with self care techniques. From showering, applying deodorant, combing their hair and dental care - organizers say these tools are life changing and will stay with them forever.

The center’s director says the program is vital for area youth.

“There’s so much you can teach little kids that will get them in the habit of understanding the importance of being clean,” said Director Carolyn Evans. :Kids are the worst critics of other kids. You have other children who’s gonna bully them about that, and in order to be able to dispel some of that, we want to correct it.”

Evans says a limited supply of clothes and grooming tools will be available for those that participate. For more information on the Groom Groom Room Program you can contact the Fluellen Recreation Center at 706-641-5950.

