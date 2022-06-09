Business Break
Rain Coverage Staying Low For Most; Much Hotter Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage going into Friday looks pretty low through much of the day. A shot of drier air will actually be moving in, dropping humidity values for at least the first part of the day. The best chance of any rain Friday might actually be during the nighttime hours and into early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and evening rain coverage appears to stay in the 20-30% range, meaning many of us will stay dry with highs back in the upper 80s. For Sunday, conditions look even drier with the coverage down to 10-20% and highs in the lower 90s. The mugginess will return for the weekend and will stick around for next week, and we will be noticing a big warm-up next week with temperatures rising into the mid 90s for Monday through next Friday. Look for the ‘feels like’ temperatures to be in the 100s at times next week! As far as any chance of rain, the coverage looks to be around 20% Monday through Wednesday with a slightly better chance at a shower or storm by next Thursday or Friday.

