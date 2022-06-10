Aniah Blanchard’s family host second self-defense event in Birmingham

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The family of a young woman who was abducted from an Auburn gas station is hosting a series of self-defense classes to show women how to protect themselves if they ever find themselves in a dangerous situation.

You may recall that four years ago, Aniah Blanchard was taken against her will and later found dead.

It is important to be self-aware of your surroundings and stay off your phone when walking to your car or inside stores. You never know who is watching you. Aniah’s family wants to teach you the importance of safety.

“When my sister was taken, she didn’t really know or have the experience to, you know, defend herself and escape when a person was attacking her. So, I think it’s important for people to know how to defend themselves in bad situations,” said her brother, Elijah Blanchard.

In October 2019, 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from an Auburn gas station. After a month of searching, her body was found in Macon County. Three people were later arrested and charged with her murder.

The family is hosting a self-defense class Saturday back in their hometown near Birmingham. The first event took place at Max Fitness in Auburn. They plan to come back to Auburn in the fall to host more. The free self-defense classes will be taught by Aniah’s brother and stepfather UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Elijah spoke with me today about one move everyone should know.

“If someone comes up behind you and gives you like a bear hug kind of maneuver so first thing you do is shrug your shoulders and duck down as hard as you can and then you’ll take a step out to try and escape.”

Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, will be talking about safety awareness. Always keep your close friends and family updated on your whereabouts at all times.

“Most of the things we’ll be talking about is simple moves you’ll be able to do to escape like getting out of grips and holds also just self-awareness and how to make sure you’re not putting yourself in danger.”

Aniah’s family wants to use her legacy to help keep others safe.

The family plans to have more self-defense classes in the fall.

