Charity golf event raises funds for college scholarships for Phenix City Schools students

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A golf tournament was held Friday morning aimed at raising money to provide college scholarships to high school students.

The second annual Phenix City Mayor’s Education and Charity Golf Tournament got off to a good start Friday morning, June 10.

This year there are 22 teams participating. Last year, they raised over $20,000 for the event and are hoping to raise more this year. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says the money raised is also used to offer dual enrollment for students to prepare them for college and to help non-profit agencies that help the less fortunate. He says it’s a blessing to be able to provide help to students and the community as a whole.

“What it means is that it brings this region, Columbus and Phenix City, together and surrounding areas,” said Mayor Lowe. “We’ve had people come as far as Tuscaloosa and Houston, Texas. It means a lot because its showing that we are thinking about the next generation which are our young people and our kids.”

Phenix City will host its 9th annual Charity Ball June 25 - that’s when scholarships will be awarded.

