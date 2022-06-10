Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Homicide, Financial Crimes and Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a property in Columbus.
During the warrant, investigators seized the following:
- 13 firearms (3 confirmed as stolen)
- $10,525 worth of marijuana
- 152 ounces of THC edibles
- $2,000 worth of synthetic THC
- THC vape pens
- Oxycodone pills
- Bank card embosser
- Blank bank cards
- Checks from active fraud cases
- Blank check paper
- Fraudulently embossed cards
- Counterfeit currency
- Printers
- Other fraud/counterfeit materials
This case is an ongoing investigation. Criminal charges are pending at this time
