Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Homicide, Financial Crimes and Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a property in Columbus.

During the warrant, investigators seized the following:

13 firearms (3 confirmed as stolen)

$10,525 worth of marijuana

152 ounces of THC edibles

$2,000 worth of synthetic THC

THC vape pens

Oxycodone pills

Bank card embosser

Blank bank cards

Checks from active fraud cases

Blank check paper

Fraudulently embossed cards

Counterfeit currency

Printers

Other fraud/counterfeit materials

This case is an ongoing investigation. Criminal charges are pending at this time

