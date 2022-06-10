Business Break
Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution

Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Homicide, Financial Crimes and Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at a property in Columbus.

During the warrant, investigators seized the following:

  • 13 firearms (3 confirmed as stolen)
  • $10,525 worth of marijuana
  • 152 ounces of THC edibles
  • $2,000 worth of synthetic THC
  • THC vape pens
  • Oxycodone pills
  • Bank card embosser
  • Blank bank cards
  • Checks from active fraud cases
  • Blank check paper
  • Fraudulently embossed cards
  • Counterfeit currency
  • Printers
  • Other fraud/counterfeit materials

This case is an ongoing investigation. Criminal charges are pending at this time

Stay with us, on-air and online, for updates.

