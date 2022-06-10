Columbus police searching for missing 64-year-old woman, last seen Nov. 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

64-year-old Julie Marie Catron was last seen November 2021. Police and family members believe she may have traveled from Columbus to Destin or Crestview, Florida.

Her clothing description is unknown. Catron is described as 5′4 and weighs around 130-150 pounds.

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

