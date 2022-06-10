Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing 64-year-old woman, last seen Nov. 2021

Columbus police searching for missing 64-year-old woman, last seen Nov. 2021
Columbus police searching for missing 64-year-old woman, last seen Nov. 2021(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

64-year-old Julie Marie Catron was last seen November 2021. Police and family members believe she may have traveled from Columbus to Destin or Crestview, Florida.

Her clothing description is unknown. Catron is described as 5′4 and weighs around 130-150 pounds.

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell
32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9

Latest News

Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Public Works Department to complete 96-gallon cart deliveries in Columbus
Golf ball
Charity golf event raises funds for college scholarships for Phenix City Schools students
Suspect in custody after police presence near Toomer Ct. in Opelika