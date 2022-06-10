Columbus pools are closed, when they will reopen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer time, which means splashing around in local pools for some families.

“The pools are a great place for the kids to able to come and play outside, with the temperatures as hot as they are,” says Columbus resident Cindy Heggood.

“Well, we’re out here because it’s sunny, and it’s not expensive,” says Columbus resident Erica Benz.

It may not be that expensive to swim, but it is expensive to repair 3 of the damaged city pools.

According to the director of the Columbus parks and recreation department, Holli Browder, it comes down to millions of dollars recently approved for the pools.

“$48 million for the project over ten years for the city for parks and recreation, so that’s the bulk of money, to rebuild those three pools,” says Browder.

Shirley Winston, Psalmond Road, and Rigdon park are all closed this summer. Funds to replace the pools was approved by the city council in November of 2021. But the department just got the money to start the process of getting three new pools.

“The SPLOST was voted on in November of 2021, and it was passed, which was fabulous; however the money didn’t start coming into the city until April of this year, so there has been no money available to make those repairs or renovations,” says Browder.

Keeping the closed pools under lock and key, but for now, people are enjoying the two pools that are open. “We kind of knew this one was going to be a little bit more busy. More kids in the pools means more friends for my kids,” says Benz. “it does not seem that crowded, but it seems like this is a great place for them to hang out and have a good time,” says Browder

