Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Do you need help’: Boy’s stepfather found guilty of abuse after waitress notices child’s injuries

Florida officials said a six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, guilty...
Florida officials said a six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, guilty on all counts in a child abuse case.(Orange County Jail)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Orlando has been found guilty in a child abuse and neglect case after a waitress first notified authorities of a boy who needed help.

On Monday, Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique H. Worrell announced a six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson guilty.

The 36-year-old was charged with two counts of false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon, four counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child neglect.

Officials said the investigation started on New Year’s Day 2021 when an Orlando waitress, Flaviane Carvalho, at the Mrs. Potato restaurant, called the Orlando Police Department about an 11-year-old boy who appeared to be injured.

Authorities said Carvalho noticed a family of four at the restaurant that day had a child separate from them. He was also being deprived of food and beverages.

Additionally, Carvalho told authorities that when she noticed injuries on him, she signaled to identify whether he needed help by holding up a sign out of the sight of Wilson, and the boy acknowledged that he did.

Police in Orlando said a woman helped to notify them about a boy who was being abused and...
Police in Orlando said a woman helped to notify them about a boy who was being abused and needed help.(orlando police department)

The state attorney’s office reports investigations revealed the boy was Wilson’s stepson. The 11-year-old had been tortured, maliciously punished and deprived of food and water for several days.

A search warrant showed that the boy was kept in a separate hotel room used for storage, away from the rest of the family, with duct tape covering the peephole of his room.

Officials said the child was routinely deprived of food and water, made to do military-style exercises, hung upside down from a door by his neck and feet and handcuffed to a cart on Christmas Day.

Officers reported they recovered multiple items used as weapons that included a bent metal pole, a wooden broom, handcuffs and ratchet straps used to tie the boy up.

Wilson was found guilty on all counts in the case and is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Superintendent Randy Wilkes has led the Phenix City School District for the past eight years.
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
LIVE: House Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A memorial was erected outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas for the fallen...
Report: Police knew of injured at Texas school while waiting