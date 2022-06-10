Girls Inc. hosts summer basketball tournament in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was day two of the Girls Inc. summer showdown.

The Northside High Lady Patriots took on the Auburn High Tigers at Girls Inc. on Levy Road, the host site for the tournament.

The Patriots pulled out the win in a nail-biter 30-31 score.

Northside girls finished undefeated, winning all five games during the tournament.

More than a dozen schools participated in the tournament, including Columbus, Spencer and Shaw High School, along with Harris County Americus Central, Eufaula and Early County.

“It keeps so many kids off the streets. I mean, you’ve got a lot of kids that have a lot of idle time, so again if you’re doing stuff like this, they’re in a safe haven. They’re doing things that they need to be doing. The programs that we provide for them, the opportunities that we provide for them to keep them off the street, to keep the crime down and keep girls doing things that are positive, staying healthy as we can,” said Sports Director Michael Woods.

This was the fifth year having the event, and it was great basketball played by those ladies.

