Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Girls Inc. hosts summer basketball tournament in Columbus

(Mia Monet)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was day two of the Girls Inc. summer showdown.

The Northside High Lady Patriots took on the Auburn High Tigers at Girls Inc. on Levy Road, the host site for the tournament.

The Patriots pulled out the win in a nail-biter 30-31 score.

Northside girls finished undefeated, winning all five games during the tournament.

More than a dozen schools participated in the tournament, including Columbus, Spencer and Shaw High School, along with Harris County Americus Central, Eufaula and Early County.

“It keeps so many kids off the streets. I mean, you’ve got a lot of kids that have a lot of idle time, so again if you’re doing stuff like this, they’re in a safe haven. They’re doing things that they need to be doing. The programs that we provide for them, the opportunities that we provide for them to keep them off the street, to keep the crime down and keep girls doing things that are positive, staying healthy as we can,” said Sports Director Michael Woods.

This was the fifth year having the event, and it was great basketball played by those ladies.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Columbus couple goes viral from act of kindness before country concert
Superintendent Randy Wilkes has led the Phenix City School District for the past eight years.
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
Alabama chase ends in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus

Latest News

Parks and Rec holds 3rd Annual Fishing Rodeo in Phenix City
Summer time, which means splashing around in local pools for some families.
Columbus pools are closed, when they will reopen
Muscogee County School District hosts job fair at Public Education Center
MLB Walk of Fame
MLB Walk of Fame comes to Lafayette Square in LaGrange