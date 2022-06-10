Business Break
Juvenile robbery arrest leads to hours-long manhunt in Opelika

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A robbery arrest of a juvenile leads to an hours-long search in Opelika.

At about 8 a.m. on June 10, the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 2800 block of Lee Road 188 in Loachapoka.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old was wanted on two counts of first-degree robbery concerning previous incidents at a convenience store and several mobile home parks off Pepperell Parkway.

Upon arrival at the police department, the suspect slipped out of the handcuffs and ran away.

An Opelika officer was injured during the pursuit and lost sight of the fleeing suspect heading toward Toomer Court at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Officers conducted an extensive search that lasted a little over three hours. The juvenile was eventually found and detained at a residence on Carver Avenue.

In addition to the robbery charges, the teen faces escape-related charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

