Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force arrested a man on multiple warrants.

According to officials, Megial Thirkield is a convicted felon and validated gang member with 11 outstanding warrants.

Those warrants included the following charges:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Battery
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)
  • Terrorist threats
  • Third-degree cruelty to children (three counts)
  • Simple battery
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Upon the MCSO’s arrest of the suspect, he was found with a fully loaded Glock 43 in his possession, which subsequently led to an additional firearm charge.

Thirkield was taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident with the assistance of MSCO K9 Deputy Max.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

