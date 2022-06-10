Man dead after shooting on 10th Avenue S in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a shooting in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Authur Sumbry Jr., the incident happened in the 100 block of 10th Avenue South in Phenix City.

Sumbry says the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Sicory Antoine Baker of Phenix City.

Phenix City police and the Russell County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the shooting and if there is a suspect. Stay with us as we continue to gather information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.