A Mild Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kicked off the morning with cool conditions and lower humidity ushering into the valley! Friday’s forecast will feature lots of sunshine for the first half of the day before a few clouds build in this afternoon and evening with a few showers possible in our southern most counties especially. Highs will be in the low-90s today, but we will see some temperature swings across the area this weekend. We kick off the weekend with lows in the upper-60s, and partly cloudy skies will put our highs in the upper-80s with a few showers and storms possible throughout the day. By Sunday, morning lows return to the low 70s while afternoon highs climb to the low-to-mid 90s with pop up showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Any outdoor plans you have this weekend should be just fine as long as you keep your weather app handy to alert you if you will be one of the lucky ones catching a pop up storm. As for the work week, the forecast features a mix of sun and clouds each day with the best shot at rain or a storm coming on Monday and Tuesday. Throughout the week, we really start to settle into our summertime pattern with warm and humid conditions leading to at least a few pop up showers and storms every single day. Highs are in the mid-90s throughout the entire week, and humidity values will likely have us feeling like the upper-90s at times.

