Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MILITARY MATTERS: Vietnam Prisoners of War Reunite in SC

By Jason Dennis
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Sc. (WTVM) - The last time some of these prisoners of war saw each other was inside an 8x8 prison cell in the Vietnam War, and they got a “welcome home” in a nearby state.

“And there are several guys here who saved my life, and several guys here who claim that I save theirs. That is a bond that you just can’t break,” these veterans said to each other. “You’ll never have closer friends in your life than those you’ve gone through hell with and have come home thank God alive.”

These humble heroes say they were just doing their job - and nearly 100 of them reunited recently in South Carolina.

“There’s only slightly over 400 of us still alive, out of the 660 something that came home,” Vietnam POW Tom McNish said.

These men, held captive inside a prison that became known as the Hanoi hotel, enduring torture and some of the most heinous war crimes.

“You don’t have the fancy airplanes, the superstar uniform, you’re not top gun anymore. Suddenly you go from king of the skies to scum of the earth. Those things that you used to call real, suddenly are not there anymore. So you go back to the baseline of your faith,” Vietnam POW Charlie Plumb said.

Navy Captain and fighter pilot Charlie Plumb spent 2103 days as a prisoner. It was 9 months for Thomas Hamton, and 6 ½ years for McNish.

“It was 2373 days. And every day you’re dreaming of someday I’ll come home. I believed I would come home because I believe my country would never leave me there,” he told us.

Decades later, these POWs reunited in a different kind of hotel: the Westin in downtown Greenville SC for an action packed week.

“There were four other guys that I shared a cell with, and they’re all gonna be here,” Vietnam POW Thomas Hamton said. “So you dream of someday I’m gonna get home, Sunday, and then all of a sudden you step down from that airplane at Clark Air Force Base, and that some day had arrived.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell
32-year-old Kenzil Harrison is being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple charges.
Alleged drug dealer arrested, weapons seized after police raid LaGrange residence
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9

Latest News

Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
Columbus Police Department seizes drugs, counterfeiting materials in recent warrant excution
Aniah Blanchard’s family host second self-defense event in Birmingham
Juvenile robbery arrest leads to hours-long manhunt in Opelika
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus