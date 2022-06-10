Parks and Rec holds 3rd Annual Fishing Rodeo in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The 3rd Annual Phenix City Parks and Recreation Fishing Rodeo took place this afternoon.

The organizers of this event said it gets bigger every year.

This year 120 people registered to come out to catch catfish donated by Auburn University.

Organizer Kasey Kaschak said, “Well, this is great because this is something that a lot of kids don’t have a lot of experience with. We have a lot of kids that come up for the first time and say what do I do, what do I need, how do I make it happen, and we help them, and the parents get everything they need to fish.”

The event was held on Moon Lake in Phenix City. Kids attended the event and got the opportunity to win door prizes.

