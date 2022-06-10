Public Works Department to complete 96-gallon cart deliveries in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus’ Public Works Department ensures citizens have received their two garbage cans.

According to the department, as of June 6, all citizens receiving waste collection services should have received one black and one green 96-gallon cart for waste.

If you have not received these items, the city asks you to call 311 immediately so they can be delivered to you.

City crews will be finishing up cart deliveries in the coming weeks. Therefore, it is imperative to notify the Public Works Department.

Additionally, the 96-gallon cart delivery is for individuals who pay for garbage services and have not received initial delivery.

If there are any questions regarding this event, call 311 or 706-653-4000.

