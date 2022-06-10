United Way announces new 2022 Campaign Chair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the United Way announced that Pace Halter would be the 2022 Campaign Chair.

Pace is the President and COO of the Real Estate division of W.C. Bradley Co.

The organization says he dedicates much of his time to serving the community.

The president and CEO of United Way say, in part, “Pace is truly invested in the well-being of our community, and we appreciate his leadership.”

They say Pace Halter is the perfect person to lead the campaign and advocate for addressing the critical issues of advancing equity and achieving child, family and community well-being.

