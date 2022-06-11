5 indicted in LaGrange armed robbery, attempted murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County grand jury this week returned an indictment on five alleged gang members after evidence was presented by the district attorney’s office and the LaGrange Police Department.

Police began the investigation in Summer 2021 following a shooting incident in LaGrange. Authorities say they later determined an armed robbery occurred previously and the suspects attempted to fatally shoot the victim.

The following suspects are charged with crimes while being members of Gangsters Disciples, a criminal street gang, according to police:

Octavious Moreland Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (9 counts) Armed robbery (2 counts) Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2 counts) Aggravated assault (4 counts) Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (4 counts) Use of firearm by convicted felon during the commission of a felony (4 counts) Possession of firearm by convicted felon (2 counts) Conspiracy to commit malice murder (1 count) Criminal attempt to commit malice murder (2 counts)

Andre Bennett Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts) Armed robbery (2 counts) Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2 counts) Aggravated assault (2 counts) Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts) Use of firearm by convicted felon during the commission of a felony (2 counts) Possession of firearm by convicted felon (1 count)

Christopher Walton Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts) Armed robbery (2 counts) Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2 counts) Aggravated assault (2 counts) Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts) Possession of firearm by convicted felon (1 count)

Tamarcus Williams Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts) Armed robbery (2 counts) Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2 counts) Aggravated assault (2 counts) Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts) Use of firearm by convicted felon during the commission of a felony (2 counts) Possession of firearm by convicted felon (1 count)

Kendravius Dozier Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (4 counts) Aggravated assault (2 counts) Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts) Possession of firearm by convicted felon (1 counts) Conspiracy to commit malice murder (1 count) Criminal attempt to commit malice murder (2 counts)



Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.