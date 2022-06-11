Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5 indicted in LaGrange armed robbery, attempted murder

Police began the investigation in Summer 2021 following a shooting incident in LaGrange.
Police began the investigation in Summer 2021 following a shooting incident in LaGrange.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County grand jury this week returned an indictment on five alleged gang members after evidence was presented by the district attorney’s office and the LaGrange Police Department.

Police began the investigation in Summer 2021 following a shooting incident in LaGrange. Authorities say they later determined an armed robbery occurred previously and the suspects attempted to fatally shoot the victim.

The following suspects are charged with crimes while being members of Gangsters Disciples, a criminal street gang, according to police:

  • Octavious Moreland
    • Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (9 counts)
    • Armed robbery (2 counts)
    • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2 counts)
    • Aggravated assault (4 counts)
    • Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (4 counts)
    • Use of firearm by convicted felon during the commission of a felony (4 counts)
    • Possession of firearm by convicted felon (2 counts)
    • Conspiracy to commit malice murder (1 count)
    • Criminal attempt to commit malice murder (2 counts)
  • Andre Bennett
    • Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts)
    • Armed robbery (2 counts)
    • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2 counts)
    • Aggravated assault (2 counts)
    • Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts)
    • Use of firearm by convicted felon during the commission of a felony (2 counts)
    • Possession of firearm by convicted felon (1 count)
  • Christopher Walton
    • Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts)
    • Armed robbery (2 counts)
    • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2 counts)
    • Aggravated assault (2 counts)
    • Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts)
    • Possession of firearm by convicted felon (1 count)
  • Tamarcus Williams
    • Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (5 counts)
    • Armed robbery (2 counts)
    • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2 counts)
    • Aggravated assault (2 counts)
    • Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts)
    • Use of firearm by convicted felon during the commission of a felony (2 counts)
    • Possession of firearm by convicted felon (1 count)
  • Kendravius Dozier
    • Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (4 counts)
    • Aggravated assault (2 counts)
    • Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts)
    • Possession of firearm by convicted felon (1 counts)
    • Conspiracy to commit malice murder (1 count)
    • Criminal attempt to commit malice murder (2 counts)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrant by MCSO task force, deputy K9
Man dead after shooting on 10th Avenue S in Phenix City
1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell
Traffic delays due to film production in Downtown Columbus

Latest News

Tracy Green has been arrested in connection to a LaGrange robbery incident.
Convicted sex offender arrested following LaGrange robbery incident
Columbus Consolidated Government building
Some Columbus residents could see a property tax hike this year
FILE PHOTO: Police say Morrell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle after argument at his job
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle...
Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash